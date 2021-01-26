Mediterranean Eatery Pera Renews Space at One Grand Central Place

Pera Mediterranean Brasserie has renewed its storefront at the base of One Grand Central Place, Commercial Observer has learned.

Pera signed an eight-year renewal for the 3,695-square-foot space at Empire State Realty Trust’s 55-story building between Park and Madison avenues, which is also known as 60 East 42nd Street, according to the landlord. Asking rent was $250 per square foot.

The eatery, owned by BK Restaurant Partners, first took space in One Grand Central Place in 2005 and opened its doors in 2006, according to ESRT. It was rated as a “Top 5 Newcomer” restaurant in the city by Zagat in 2008, according to its website.

“Pera Mediterranean Brasserie provides the tenants of One Grand Central Place with an upscale, eastern Mediterranean restaurant experience,” Fred Posniak, senior vice president of leasing for ESRT, said in a statement.

Posniak represented the landlord in-house in the deal, while Bert Rosenblatt of Vicus Partners handled it for Pera.

“It was a pleasure working with two level-headed parties such as Pera and ESRT to help craft a creative strategy, so Pera could remain a tenant in the ESRT portfolio for the foreseeable future,” Rosenblatt said in a statement.

Other tenants in ESRT’s 1.3 million-square-foot building include consulting firm Gerson Lehrman Group, fintech company iCapital Network and Stark Business Solutions.