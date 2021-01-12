DNA Model Management Renews Office in Chelsea Penthouse

By January 12, 2021 8:00 am
Naomi Campbell
DNA Model Management, a modeling agency that counts Naomi Campbell as a client, renewed its space at 555 West 25th Street. Photo: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

The modeling agency that represents Emily Ratajkowski and Naomi Campbell renewed its 9,000-square-foot penthouse office space in Chelsea, brokers on the deal said.

DNA Model Management inked a deal to keep the entire top floor of Mactaggart Family & Partners and Rigby Management’s six-story 555 West 25th Street between 10th and 11th avenues, according to landlord brokers JLL.

A spokeswoman for JLL declined to provide the terms of the deal, but CoStar Group data shows asking rent in the building ranges from $55 to $67 per square foot.

Mactaggart and Rigby bought the 40,856-square-foot 555 West 25th in 2019 for $43.3 million from hedge fund manager Mark Sonnino, property records show. The new owners recently completed a renovation of the property that included a new elevator cab, lobby, kitchens and pre-built offices, according to JLL.

“This is an ideal property for creative tenants who appreciate the distinct energy and sophisticated artistic environment of West Chelsea,” JLL’s Brett Harvey said in a statement. “Ownership’s commitment to the property, and the extraordinary quality of the pre-built units, position 555 West 25th Street as a top address in the Midtown South market.”

Harvey represented the landlords along with colleague Kyle Riker. It was not immediately clear who brokered the deal for DNA Model Management.

Other tenants in 555 West 25th include law firm Sloxx Eckhouse Brennan, movers Flat Rate Moving, and event venue White Space Chelsea.

