Netflix Unveils New Hollywood Office

Kilroy Realty Corporation has revealed Netflix’s new 3.5-acre creative campus in Hollywood.

The mixed-use complex includes 355,000 square feet of office space, and 16,500 square feet of studio and production space — all leased to Netflix. It also features Jardine, a 196-unit, luxury residential project set for pre-leasing next quarter, as well as a 260-seat theater that will be used by Netflix’s marketing, events and publicity teams.

Designed by Joey Shimoda of Shimoda Design Group, the Netflix on Vine development covers a full block at 1341 Vine Street. Crews are currently completing tenant improvements, which are expected to be completed within the first half of 2021.

Netflix continues to grow throughout Los Angeles. Earlier this year, the streaming giant signed for 171,000 square feet in Burbank — another major media hub — which was one of the largest leases in L.A. County this year. Netflix also occupies 700,000 square feet of office space with Hudson Pacific Properties, including at the ICON and EPIC buildings in Hollywood.

Production of new office and soundstage space is particularly scarce in Hollywood, but it continues to be driven by increasing tech and media growth.

L.A.-based Kilroy has an expansive creative office portfolio throughout the region, including the 158,000-square foot Blackwelder campus in Culver City; the 323,922-square-foot Sunset Media Center on Sunset Boulevard; The Sunset in West Hollywood; and more on L.A.’s Westside. Kilroy is also planning to build 170,800 square feet of office space in Santa Monica.