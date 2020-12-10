Mill Creek Adding 270 Homes to DC Area’s Busy Rosslyn-Ballston Corridor

Mill Creek Residential has begun construction of Modera Kirkwood, a 270-unit apartment community in Arlington, Va., in the heart of the Rosslyn-Ballston Corridor in metropolitan Washington, D.C.

The LEED Silver property will emphasize green living, technology and coworking capabilities.

“The community is situated in one of the most vibrant and walkable live-work-play districts in the D.C. region,” Joe Muffler, Mill Creek Residential’s managing director, told Commercial Observer. “The community itself will boast a biophilic design promoting healthy living and wellness, with plenty of indoor-outdoor functionality. The building will also incorporate smart technology throughout, including building-wide Wi-Fi, keyless entry for residents and visitors, and even self-help marketplaces for food and beverage and home goods.”

Located at 3415 Washington Boulevard, the community is within walking distance of the 25 million square feet of office space within the Rosslyn-Ballston market, and is close to Interstate 66, U.S. Route 50 and two Metro lines.

“Demand for living in the Rosslyn-Ballston Corridor, specifically the Clarendon neighborhood, remains extremely high,” Muffler said. “Modera Kirkwood is the only community of its kind that began construction in 2020, meaning it’ll be the only community that delivers in 2023, filling a need for new housing in the middle of an otherwise empty supply cycle.”

The community will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with an average size of 830 square feet. The community will include a 24-hour self-service marketplace, an outdoor courtyard, a fitness center with a yoga and cycling room, and a ground-level combination pet spa and bike storage facility.

Construction on the project has already started, and leasing will begin in early 2023, with project completion before the end of that year.