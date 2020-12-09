Cityview Begins $125M Opportunity Zone Development Near Downtown LA

The project will add nearly 300 units in a federally designated opportunity zone, including 28 affordable units

By December 9, 2020 3:40 pm
reprints
The 296-unit project, called Adams & Grand, will be at 2528 South Grand Avenue between Downtown L.A. and the University of Southern California.
The 296-unit project, called Adams & Grand, will be at 2528 South Grand Avenue between Downtown L.A. and the University of Southern California. rendering: Humphreys &Partners Architects

Cityview is set to further expand its multifamily portfolio after setting up funding for a $125 million multifamily development in Historic South-Central Los Angeles.

SEE ALSO: New York’s Anti-SLAPP Law Changes Could Hit Developers Unawares

The 296-unit project, called Adams & Grand, will be at 2528 South Grand Avenue between Downtown L.A. and the University of Southern California. Construction will begin this month, and is expected to finish by the first quarter of 2023. Cityview will designate 25 units as very low-income affordable, and three of the units as moderate-income affordable.

The development site is also located in one of California’s federally designated opportunity zones, and the project was funded with capital from opportunity zone investors. Opportunity zones stem from President Donald Trump’s tax overhaul in 2017, and they allow investors to defer taxes on capital gains.

The project will rise seven stories about a half-mile from USC and Exposition Park, and a couple of blocks from downtown’s South Park neighborhood. The building will offer 125 studio, 87 one-bedroom and 84 two-bedroom floor plans. It will also feature 5,000 square feet of retail space, two rooftop decks, a fitness center, a pool and spa deck, and more.

Cityview is partnering with builder WPIC Construction and architecture firm Togawa Smith Martin on Adams & Grand.

The firm also recently broke ground on a 123-unit, mixed-use project at 5935 Pico Boulevard in Mid-City. And, earlier this year, Cityview completed Haven, a $75 million mixed-use project in Culver City.

, , , , , , , , ,
A man's headshot, and the man has glasses and is wearing a tie.
Analysis  ·  Columnists
New York

New York’s Anti-SLAPP Law Changes Could Hit Developers Unawares

By Jeffrey L. Braun
Rendering of DCCK
Leases  ·  Development
Washington DC

Major DC Development RiverPoint Cooks Up Deal With Culinary Hub

By Keith Loria
Matt Kelly, CEO of JBG SMITH.
Coronavirus  ·  Development
Washington DC

JBG SMITH CEO W. Matthew Kelly on the Amazon HQ2 Developer’s Big 2020

By Keith Loria