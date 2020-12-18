Downtown Organic Market Signs Lease in New Condo Building in Brooklyn’s Boerum Hill

Brooklyn’s Boerum Hill will get a new specialty market in 2021, Commercial Observer has learned.

Downtown Organic Market has signed a lease for 6,150 square feet at the newly developed condominium building at 561 Pacific Street, at the corner of Fourth Avenue, according to information from the landlord, Adam America Real Estate.

The specialty grocer, which will offer locally sourced goods, plans to open in May of next year.

Nate Mallon of EXR NY represented the landlord in the transaction, and it was not immediately clear who represented the tenant. The lease term was for more than 20 years.

“We are excited to welcome Downtown Organic Market into the community,” Omri Sachs, Adam America’s co-founder said in a statement. “It’s always our goal to improve the quality of life for all residents in the neighborhoods we enter, so it’s rewarding to bring in a retailer that will fill a real need and deliver top-of-the-line organic foods.”

Adam America completed the 12-story property, designed by ODA New York, earlier this year after purchasing the site in 2017. The 62-unit building replaced the Church of the Redeemer, which the previous owner demolished in 2015.