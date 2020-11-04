Doctor’s Office Takes Space in Bushwick’s Fat Albert Building

Local Brooklyn medical chain Tru Medical Management has leased its fourth location at the Fat Albert building by Woodhull Medical Center in Bushwick, according to brokers involved in the deal.

The outfit, which also does business as HP Medical, inked a 5,500-square-foot, 10-year lease for a new doctor’s office on the second floor of the neoclassical building at 774 Broadway, on the corner of Broadway and Marcus Garvey Boulevard. Asking rent in the deal was $50 a square foot. The lease reflects the larger retail leasing market in New York City, where medical tenants continue to dominate and expand while many other kinds of retailers struggle amid COVID-related restrictions and closures.

Avi Akiva of Tri State Commercial Realty represented the landlord, Midtown Management, while his colleague Dov Bleich handled the deal for the tenant. Both declined to comment on the lease.

The four-story building also houses Starbucks, Chipotle, BKLYN Commons, shoe store Snipes, New York Ophthalmology and department store Fat Albert.