7-Eleven Leverages Pandemic for Three New Manhattan Locations

Convenience stores are having their moment.

National chain 7-Eleven has signed leases for three new locations in Manhattan — in Times Square, NoMad and Tribeca.

“7-Eleven is a great tenant in any real estate market, and they’ve been exceptional to work with during these unique and challenging times,” said Scott Sher, the Katz & Associates broker who negotiated the deals.

The convenience store chain signed a lease for 3,471 square feet at KRW Realty Advisors’ 675 Eighth Avenue. Located between West 42nd and West 43rd streets, 7-Eleven will join Chick-fil-A at the redevelopment of the former adult entertainment store. David Green and Zach Nathan of Colliers International represented the landlord in the deal.

The second 7-Eleven will occupy 2,800 square feet at Greystar’s 800 Sixth Avenue, a 36-story condominium development, between West 27th and West 28th streets. David Yablon of Katz & Associates represented the landlord, which purchased the property in 2019.

The third 7-Eleven will be located in Tribeca at 110 Church Street, also known as 50 Murray Street, spanning 2,500 square feet at the base of the luxury residential property. Ross Berkowitz, Jake Siegel and Andrew Stern of Newmark represented the landlord, Clipper Equity.

“[7-Eleven is] leveraging the opportunity to find new locations that, in some cases, may not have been available to them prior to the pandemic,” said Sher.

All three locations are expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.