270-Unit Apartment Complex Coming to DC Suburb of Arlington, Va.

A joint venture between Promark Partners, Eleventh Street Development and Mill Creek Residential will develop The Kirkwood, a 270-unit multifamily community in Arlington, Va.

SEE ALSO: Mattamy Launches Autonomous Shuttle Network in Florida

JLL brought the joint venture together, linking the owners—Promark Partners and Eleventh Street Development, with Mill Creek Residential.

“Kirkwood represents a unique opportunity for JLL to have brought three development firms together in a very difficult environment to build what will be one of the premier stick-built apartment communities in the Clarendon submarket,” Walter Coker, JLL’s managing director, said in a statement.

The property will be located at 3411, 3415 and 3421 Washington Boulevard, and 1122 North Kirkwood Road in the popular Rosslyn-Ballston Corridor of Clarendon. It’s also easily accessible to Washington, D.C. by Metro.

The Kirkwood is slated to be completed in 2023 and will consist of a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. All apartments will include stainless-steel appliances, luxury vinyl flooring and full size in-unit washers and dryers.

Set to be LEED Silver Certified, the property will include an outdoor courtyard, a fitness center with a yoga and spin room, and a clubroom with private resident sports bar. It will also offer electric vehicle charging stations.

JLL’s executive managing director Stephen Conley, managing director Brian Crivella and director Robert Jenkins joined Coker in facilitating the deal.