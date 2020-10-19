WeWork Exiting Three Locations in DC, Including Its Oldest Spot

WeWork, the embattled flexible office space provider with more than 800 locations worldwide, is closing three of its oldest coworking spaces in Washington, D.C., leaving it with 15 spaces in the District.

The company is shuttering locations at Shaw’s Wonder Bread Factory at 641 S Street NW, Manhattan Laundry at 1328 Florida Avenue NW, and at 718 Seventh Street in Chinatown, which was WeWork’s original D.C. location when it opened in February 2014. All three buildings are owned by Douglas Development.

A spokesperson for WeWork confirmed the news, which was first reported in Bisnow, noting that the decision was made to streamline its portfolio toward profitable growth.

“With numerous excellent WeWork locations in the immediate area, we look forward to providing our members with first-class, flexible space solutions,” the spokesperson said. “In consolidating our market footprint, we’re excited to fortify our presence with the very best of our Washington, D.C., portfolio.”

Additionally, the company stated that this was not a decision made due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the plans have been in the works since early 2020.

“Ultimately, we will close these locations as we look to continue to enhance our product and move toward larger, Class A spaces that elevate our members’ work experience,” the spokesperson said.

WeWork is currently working with its clients in the spaces it is closing to relocate them to other locations throughout D.C. The company signed eight D.C.-area leases totaling more than 550,000 square feet in 2019 alone.

Commercial Observer’s Partner Insights team recently spoke with Lendy Krantz, WeWork’s head of global corporate workplace transformation, about its plans for bringing people back to the office safely.