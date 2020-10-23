Mirror Closes NYC Showroom and Outdoors Brand Arc’teryx Moves In

By October 23, 2020 10:03 am
139 Fifth Avenue.
139 Fifth Avenue. Photo: PropertyShark

Canadian outdoor apparel brand Arc’teryx will open a second Manhattan location in the Flatiron District, replacing the fitness startup Mirror, Commercial Observer has learned. 

Arc’teryx signed a 10-year lease for 6,800 square feet at 139 Fifth Avenue, between East 21st and East 22nd streets, according to information from Thor Equities, which owns the six-story landmarked property. 

The Vancouver-based Arc’teryx, which makes outdoor and technical apparel, has roughly 80 stores worldwide, including an existing Manhattan location at 196 Spring Street in Manhattan.

It will replace Mirror, the startup that offers a workout platform through a smart mirror. Mirror opened its showroom in January 2019, along with a six-story mural on a nearby property.

“Arc’teryx will be an asset to the popular Flatiron District and will be at home amongst other world-class fitness, activewear and fashion retailers along lower Fifth Avenue,” Thor CEO and Chairman Joe Sitt said. 

Trevor Galina of Isaacs and Company and Andrew Offierski of Maven Retail Group represented the tenant. Thor declined to provide asking rents. 

The location is divided into 3,700 square feet on the ground floor and 3,100 square feet on the lower level, and is scheduled to open in December. 

Office tenants at the property include URL shortener Bitly and Harklinikken, a Swedish hair-loss treatment firm. 

