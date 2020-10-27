7481 Coca Cola Drive
Leases  ·  Industrial
Washington DC

Imperfect Foods Expands in Baltimore Area With 110K Warehouse Lease

By Keith Loria
Wei Xie
Design + Construction  ·  Leases
Washington DC

Q&A: How the Federal Government Will Impact Office Leasing in the D.C. Area in 2021 

By Keith Loria
An illustration of two men handing each other keys.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Midtown’s Glut of Sublease Space Has Analysts Writing Off the Submarket for 2020

By Steve Viuker