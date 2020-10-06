DC Law Firm Relocating to Thurman Arnold Building

Law firm Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo PC has signed a 57,000-square-foot lease at the Thurman Arnold Building, a 782,000-square-foot office building in Washington, D.C.

A joint venture between MetLife and Norges Bank Investment Management acquired the building in 2014 in a $505 million deal.

Savills represented the tenant in the lease, while Cushman & Wakefield represented the owners. Savills confirmed the deal but couldn’t comment further.

Located at 555 12th Street NW, the property is situated just one block from Metro Center in D.C.’s East End submarket.

The law firm is relocating from its current home of 55,000 square feet at 701 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, which it has been in since 1991. It signed a 10-year lease renewal in 2010, but with the lease expiring, it looked for better terms.

The space was previously anchored by another law firm—Arnold & Porter—which relocated to 601 Massachusetts Avenue NW.

Other notable tenants include FTI Consulting, which has a 93,000-square-foot lease, and development consultancy Macfadden, which has a 120,000-square-foot lease. Approximately 119,000 square feet remain available in the building.

Steve London, Lois Zambo and Steven Tassi of Savills handled the lease negotiations for Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo PC, while Cushman & Wakefield’s team of Brian Raher, Michael Katcher and Kyle McFadden represented the landlord.