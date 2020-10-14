Aviation Injury Law Firm Kreindler & Kreindler Moving to 485 Lexington

Aviation injury law firm Kreindler & Kriendler — which has represented victims of the Asiana Airlines Flight 214 crash and TWA 800 disaster — will move its headquarters a block away within Midtown East to 485 Lexington Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

Kreindler & Kreindler signed an 11-year lease for 14,078 square feet on the 28th floor of SL Green Realty Corp.’s 32-story building between East 46th and East 47th streets, according to tenant brokers Newmark Knight Frank.

A spokesman for NKF declined to provide the asking rent, but CoStar Group data lists asking rents in the building as between $54 to $67 per square foot.

Kreindler & Kreindler is currently located at SL Green’s 750 Third Avenue between East 46th and East 47th streets and plans to move into its new space in the second quarter of next year, according to NKF. The law firm was founded in 1950, and also has offices in Los Angeles and Boston.

NKF’s Brian Goldman and Cooper Weisman represented the law firm in the deal while SL Green handled it in-house via David Kaufman.

Other tenants in the 930,000-square-foot 485 Lexington Avenue include accounting firm Crowe, Xerox and Memorial Sloan Kettering’s Memorial Hospital for Cancer and Allied Diseases.