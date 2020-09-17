The Garage and KMH Take Space at Brooklyn’s Industry City

Marketing studio The Garage and post-production firm KMH Integration have joined Industry City’s roster of creative tenants, Commercial Observer has learned.

The Garage, a studio that produces commercials for brands like Heinz Ketchup and Jack Daniel’s, signed a 14,682-square-foot lease at 86 34th Street in Industry City, according to information from the developers of the Brooklyn complex. The Garage will use the space for tabletop cinematography, and to provide training and teach online classes.

“They came to us for a reason,” Kathe Chase, the director of leasing for Industry City, which is led by Jamestown, said. “They wanted a cool space that felt energized when people came in.”

KMH Integration signed a 1,267-square-foot lease at 254 36th Street for its post-production work. KMH integrates traditional broadcasting technology with live streaming capabilities, and provides educational classes and training as well.

“What we’ve already created at Industry City is a hub of companies here that leverage off each other,” Chase said.

In August, the city selected Steiner Studios to build a film and television production facility at the nearby Bush Terminal, further cementing Sunset Park as a production hub, Chase said. The Bush Terminal space will include managed studio space, sound stages and sets, while Industry City’s tenants offer a variety of accessory services and products that support production, including camera and lighting design and equipment, educational offerings and post-production studios.

While Industry City doesn’t currently have studio stages, and doesn’t plan to build managed spaces on spec, its developers are in talks with some end-users to build custom stages for them, Chase said. In addition, since Industry City owns its own streets, companies can film outside without permits.

Barry Bernstein of HSP Real Estate Group represented The Garage, and Jeff Stein managed the deal for Industry City in-house. There were no brokers in the KMH transaction.