Steak Tycoon Cooking Up New Concept at Redone Mall in D.C. Area

Morton’s Steakhouse scion David Morton and his business partner, Scott Gidwitz, have signed a 29,000-square-foot lease at Arlington’s Rosslyn City Center, bringing a new venue for all-day dining, working and socializing at the office, retail and transit complex near the nation’s capital.

The new food and dining experience will anchor the $35 million redevelopment of Rosslyn City Center that American Real Estate Partners is undertaking at the 40-year-old mall above the Metro at 1700 North Moore Street.

When complete, Rosslyn City Center will include an 84,000-square-foot retail footprint.

“This fits perfectly with our vision for a place where people want to gather and spend work and leisure moments,” Paul Schulman, AREP’s principal and chief operating officer, told Commercial Observer. “And it will play a prominent role in a reimagined Rosslyn City Center that is also key to Rosslyn’s revitalization as an energized, vibrant neighborhood where residents, commuters and employees of major nearby companies want to be.”

The food concept will include a first-level bodega offering everything from espresso to wine, with prepared foods available for dining in or on-the-go service. The second level will feature seven food purveyors, including an oyster bar, coffee bar and diner concept.

The hope is that everyone who comes to enjoy the venue will be able to celebrate and embrace the best of D.C. and beyond through a variety of unique food and beverage options.

“This venue drives toward the idea of the third place—that treasured space between work and home,” Morton, co-owner of DMK Restaurants, told CO. “Advanced technology will help allow the most convenient working, dining, shopping and socializing experience possible. From early morning to late evening, our guests will be able to select from a range of carry-out to white tablecloth dining and catered special events, with the choice of either outdoor or indoor spaces.”

The venue is expected to open in the spring. Rosslyn City Center will also include a 30,000-square-foot Gold’s Gym offering a 1,400-square-foot training terrace overlooking Central Place Plaza.