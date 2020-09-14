PR Firm Relocates Within 950 Third Avenue

Public relations and consulting firm RF Binder Partners is consolidating and relocating its space at 950 Third Avenue, on the corner of East 57th Street in Midtown East, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company has signed a 10-year, 11,305-square-foot deal for the eighth floor of the 32-story building, according to JLL, which represented RF Binder in the deal. RF Binder will move upstairs from its current space, which covers 21,672 square feet on the sixth and seventh floors.

JLL’s Alexander Chudnoff and Benjamin Bass represented the tenant, while Newmark Knight Frank’s Jared Horowitz and Joshua Gosin handled the transaction for the landlord, the Altholz family.

RF Binder also has offices in Los Angeles, Boston and San Francisco.

Other tenants in the 343,000-square-foot building include Newman & Greenberg, VRMNY and Coller Capital.