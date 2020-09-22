Nonprofit Software Provider Transferring DC HQ to Newly Renovated Met Square

EveryAction, a software provider that serves more than 15,000 nonprofits, has signed a 34,780-square-foot lease at Met Square, a 670,000-square-foot office property in Washington, D.C.

Newmark Knight Frank represented the landlord group of Boston Properties, Blackstone and EQ Office in the deal. No other lease details were provided.

“Every Action is a younger firm that just moved into their beautifully upgraded office at Met Square, bringing an entrepreneurial spirit to the property,” Morgan Monroe, a director at NKF, told Commercial Observer. “Since the recent unveiling of the renovations, we’re seeing a great response from other forward-focused companies looking to book tours at the property.”

Located at 655 15th Street NW, the 12-story Met Square recently underwent a $60 million renovation, which included new lobby finishes, facade glass and the addition of a 15,000-square-foot “amenity zone”Amenity Zone complete with a tenant lounge, a fitness center, a conference facility and tenant-only concierge services.

The Platinum Wired Score and LEED-certified property includesboasts a penthouse rooftop terrace for tenants offering sweeping views of the White House, Treasury Building, National Mall and the Potomac River. It also features three levels of underground parking, car- charging stations and a bike- storage facility.

The property is situated just one block from the Metro Center Station and is close toby numerous restaurants.

EveryAction moved from its last home at 1445 New York Avenue to accommodate its recent growth.

Joining Morgan in representing the landlord group were NKF’s Chairman Brendan Owen,

Executive Managing Director Ed Clark, Associate Director Kate Kaltenborn and Associate Max Planning, an associate at the brokerage. JLL’s Andy O’Brien, a senior managing director, and Steve Spartin, a vice chairman, represented the tenant in the lease.