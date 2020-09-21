CNY Group designed a concrete reception desk that's been stamped with an aerial map of Midtown Manhattan and the company's name.
Design + Construction  ·  Architecture
New York City

CNY Group Builds an Industrial-Inspired Office—With a Sandbox

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
Parcview Apartments
Design + Construction  ·  Finance
Washington DC

Alexandria Approves Amazon-Related Loans for Affordable Housing

By Keith Loria
A view of the industrial South Bronx waterfront from the balcony of the newly completed Arches, a two-tower residential project in the Port Morris section of the South Bronx.
Design + Construction  ·  Sales
New York City

South Bronx Luxury Development Inches Along During Pandemic

By Rebecca Baird-Remba