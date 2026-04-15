NYC to Open Adams-Era Climate Innovation Hub at Brooklyn Army Terminal

The New York City Economic Development Corporation (EDC) is launching its new climate innovation hub at Brooklyn Army Terminal in Sunset Park.

A temporary space for the hub known as BATWorks will open on the campus after former Mayor Eric Adams announced it as part of the “Harbor of the Future” initiative in his 2024 State of the State speech.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration — with just over 100 days in office — pushed forward with the opening after the previous administration pumped $100 million into renovating space at Brooklyn Army Terminal to make way for the innovation hub operated by the EDC, Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator and Cambridge Innovation Center.

“The Brooklyn Army Terminal has defined Sunset Park’s waterfront for generations, and with BATWorks, we’re writing its next chapter,” Mamdani said in a statement. “This is how New York City leads — by turning our climate commitments into the kind of bold, durable investment that builds industries, creates jobs, and lifts neighborhoods for decades to come.”

Over the next 10 years, BATWorks is expected to deliver 600 jobs and serve hundreds of startups while producing about $2.6 billion in economic impact, according to the EDC.

“BATWorks is what active industrial policy looks like: public investment, public land, and public purpose aligned to build the clean economy here,’ Deputy Mayor for EconomicJustice Julie Su said in a statement. “As this project proceeds, we want it to be a space for New Yorkers, especially Sunset Park residents, to participate in shaping our climate future, whether it’s a startup looking for space to innovate or a young person looking for a career where she can make a difference.”

The temporary space will be located at 140 58th Street within the 59-acre campus and the permanent spot for the climate hub is being constructed within vacant space in Building A and is set to cover roughly 130,000 square feet. The permanent hub is set to be completed in 2028.

Meanwhile, the temporary hub will provide local companies geared toward clean energy, decarbonization and zero-emissions transportation with specialized equipment and spaces for labs, prototyping and classrooms. City University of New York and New York University will also provide support in creating what the EDC says will become the largest green energy workforce development facility in New York City.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.