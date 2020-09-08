MOM’s Organic Market Coming to Silver Spring

MOM’s Organic Market has signed a 17,320-square-foot lease to anchor 8787 Georgia Avenue, a planned mixed-use development in Silver Spring, Md., being built by a joint venture between Bozzuto Development and StonebridgeCarras.

The overall development will consist of two residential buildings with 375 apartments above 25,050 square feet of ground-floor retail and an underground parking garage. The developers plan to break ground on the community in early 2021.

“MOM’s is an important lease to the development as they will serve as an attractive anchor tenant at the prominent Georgia Avenue/Spring Street corner,” Devon Hastie, development manager for Bozzuto Development, told Commercial Observer. “MOM’s will be a wonderful amenity for future residents, providing healthy food options at their doorstep. They will additionally help attract other quality retailers to fill the remaining approximately 7,730 square feet of space along Georgia Avenue.”

The development is between the Woodside Park residential neighborhood to the north and the mixed-use urban core to the south on one of the D.C. area’s major thoroughfares. Hastie said the project will offer urban conveniences and amenities while at the same time providing suburban comforts such as larger homes and access to the outdoors. He also touted that location.

“It will serve as a northern gateway to downtown Silver Spring, with easy access to the future Purple Line, downtown amenities and I-495,” Hastie said. “At the same time, it sits adjacent to a park and features many private and public outdoor spaces within the community.”

The development will also feature a pool, outdoor bar and movie screen, a landscaped courtyard with hammocks and other outdoor seating, and an upscale pet spa, among other amenities.

Lee Engle, a broker with CBRE, represented MOM’s in the lease.

With the new lease, approximately 7,730 square feet remain at the location, which could accommodate up to four small retail tenants.

KLNB’s Matt Skalet and Kim Stein are marketing the building, targeting full-service and fast-casual restaurants, boutique fitness operators and other neighborhood-serving retail. KTGY Architecture & Planning serves as the architect for the project.

The project is expected to be completed in 2023.