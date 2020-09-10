Landscape Architect Hargreaves Jones Moves to 30 Broad

Landscape architect Hargreaves Jones moved its New York City office from Hudson Square to 30 Broad Street in the Financial District, Commercial Observer has learned.

The Manchester-based firm signed a 10-year deal for 5,851 square feet on the entire 41st floor of Tribeca Associates’ 47-story building between Exchange Place and Beaver Street, brokers on the deal said. Asking rent was $56 per square foot.

Hargreaves Jones — whose projects around the country include Denver Union Station in Colorado and Willoughby Square Park in Brooklyn — previously had its offices at 180 Varick Street in Hudson Square, but moved to its new digs on Sept. 1.

Negotiations for the lease started during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, and were done completely virtually, with the tenant only able to tour the space alone, said Newmark Knight Frank’s Andrew Peretz, who worked on the deal for the landlord.

“There’s been so much negative news about office space, this is a ray of sunshine,” Peretz said. “This was not a pre-existing deal. It started, was negotiated virtually, and closed during the shutdown.”

Peretz brokered the deal for the landlord along with Hal Stein, David Malawer and Daniel Appel, also of NKF. LSL Advisors’ Eric Siegel and Wayne Siegel handled it for the tenant.

“Both sides were creative and eager to finalize the transaction during these unprecedented times,” Wayne Siegel said in a statement. “As employees slowly begin to return to the office, we are incredibly optimistic about the future of New York City.”

Other tenants in the 476,000-square-foot 30 Broad include flexible workspace provider Knotel, artificial intelligence composer-developer Amper Music and stockbroker Joseph Gunnar & Co.