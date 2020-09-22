Kyuramen Opens First Manhattan Location Near Union Square

Ramen shop Kyuramen will open its second New York City location near Union Square, Commercial Observer has learned.

The Taiwan-based ramen chain has signed a 10-year lease for 1,700 square feet at 210 East 14th Street, between Second and Third avenues, according to information from Kassin Sabbagh Realty.

Currently, Kyuramen has more than 120 locations in Taiwan, six in Hong Kong, and just one in the United States—in Flushing, Queens—according to its website. Kyuramen also has stores planned in Boston, Philadelphia, Florida and California.

Kyuramen’s Flushing location has an elaborate outdoor dining setup, with more than a dozen private VIP dining rooms along 37th Avenue, Gothamist reported. Each “room” is separated by bamboo shades and seats four spaciously, per the report.

Jordan Raphan and Daniel Kestenbaum of KSR represented both the tenant and the landlord, Arbor Realty Trust, in the transaction. Asking rent was $11,000 a month, per KSR.

The new location will replace Mediterranean takeout joint Chickpea, which closed back in 2018.

While some restaurants are expanding during this time, the restaurant industry in New York is facing unprecedented challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions imposed to contain it. Nearly 90 percent of restaurants failed to pay their full rent in August, per the NYC Hospitality Alliance.