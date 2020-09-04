The hospitality industry in the New York City area lost more jobs—440,000—than any other job sector over the past year.
Analysis  ·  Coronavirus
New York City

NYC Hospitality Industry Has Lost 44 Percent of Its Jobs During COVID

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
Sush Torgalkar
Players
New York

Extell CEO Sush Torgalkar Steps Down

By Nicholas Rizzi
Neiman Marcus signage.
Finance  ·  CMBS
Miami

Major Retail Closures Pressure Brookfield Malls in $895M CMBS SASB

By Mack Burke