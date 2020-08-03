Openpath's touchless office entry system quickly became a must-have in an era defined by social distancing and capacity restrictions.
Technology  ·  Coronavirus
Los Angeles

PropTech Check: Q&A with Software Security Firm Openpath

By Greg Cornfield
Colony Capital will invest $1.2 billion in Vantage Data Centers and 12 data centers in the United States and Canada.
Finance  ·  Technology
National

Colony Capital Continues Digital Expansion with $1.2B Data Center Investment

By Greg Cornfield