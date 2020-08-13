Century Medical Leases its First Manhattan Location

Century Medical & Dental has expanded into Manhattan with a new retail location at TF Cornerstone’s The Max in Hell’s Kitchen, Commercial Observer has learned.

The medical clinic signed a 20-year lease for 7,900 square feet at the 44-story apartment building at 606 West 57th Street, between 11th Avenue and the West Side Highway, according to information from TF Cornerstone.

Century currently has three locations in Brooklyn: downtown, Flatbush and Gravesend.

Manu Wendum and Lee Block from Winick Realty Group represented the tenant, while Steven Baker and Daniyel Cohen, also of Winick, represented the landlord.

“TF Cornerstone is always looking for retail tenants that will benefit not just our residents but the entire neighborhood,” Steve Gonzalez, the firm’s director of retail leasing, said in a statement.

“While retail is taking a hit during COVID, convenient access to medical services are required all the more,” Valentin Zusman, a partner at Century, said in the statement. The firm is pursuing further growth and looking for additional locations, Winick’s Wendum said.

The medical clinic joins childcare center Lightbridge Academy, which signed an 11,500-square-foot lease at The Max in 2019, per the landlord.