Caruthers Caps Busy Week with $107M Arlington Apartment Acquisition

Caruthers Companies has acquired Pike 3400, a 257-unit apartment building in Arlington, Va., from the Penrose Group for $107 million.

Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales represented the seller in the deal.

Penrose developed the building back in 2015. The property also contains 15,000 square feet of retail, currently occupied by Chipotle, Cafe du Parc and CycleBar.

The news, first reported by the Washington Business Journal, comes the same week that the Arlington-based buyer sold its interest in the 2,311-unit Southern Towers apartment complex in Alexandria for $506 million.

Located at 3400 Columbia Pike, on the corner of Glebe Road and Columbia Pike, Pike 3400 is near the Clarendon Metro, Virginia Square Metro and Pentagon City Mall. It’s also near the W&OD Park and Four Mile Run bike trails.

The six-story, pet-friendly building offers studio and one- and two-bedroom apartments, and includes two courtyards, a rooftop lounge, a clubroom and a fitness center. It also has a 315-space parking garage.