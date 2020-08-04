Biotech Firm Continues to Grow in Baltimore Area

Noxilizer, a provider of ultra-low-temperature nitrogen dioxide sterilization technology to pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device manufacturers, has taken an additional 9,226 square feet at 1334 Ashton Road, an industrial building in Hanover, Md.

Newmark Knight Frank facilitated the lease on behalf of the landlord, a joint venture between Kenwood Management Company and Feldman Bergin. It comes as the biotech and pharmaceutical industries grow in the Baltimore area amid demand for vaccines and therapeutics to combat the coronavirus.

“Thirteen-thirty-four Ashton Road allows Noxilizer to grow their footprint by 88 percent while keeping their requirement under one roof,” Erik Evans, NKF’s associate, told Commercial Observer. “Being able to keep their operations together in one convenient location was a key factor in their decision.”

The biotech company already had 10,481 square feet at the location, transferring in 2018 from the University of Maryland BioPark. Noxilizer took control of the new space on August 1.

The lease brings the 37,309-square-foot building to 100 percent occupancy.

“Any opportunity to increase occupancy during a pandemic is a win for ownership, let alone to 100 percent occupancy,” Evans said. “We’re thankful for the opportunity to work with Kenwood Management and Feldman Bergin Development, and look forward to helping them grow their portfolio in the future.”

The property is directly adjacent to BWI Airport, and the growing amenities nearby include Arundel Mills and Maryland Live Casino. The building is also near I-95 and I-97 via Route 100.

Joining Evans on the deal were NKF Executive Managing Director Dan Callihan, Senior Managing Director Brian Kruger, Managing Director Karen Robertson, and Associate Director James Cumber. JLL’s Vice President Matt Lunnen represented the tenant.