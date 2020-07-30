U.S. Economy Contracts by Record 33 Percent

By July 30, 2020 4:48 pm
reprints
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 04: A citizen wearing a face mask walks by a beach on Independence Day on July 4, 2020 in New York City. Americans across the country celebrated Independence Day amid the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (Photo by Liao Pan/China News Service via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 04: A citizen wearing a face mask walks by a beach on Independence Day on July 4, 2020 in New York City. Americans across the country celebrated Independence Day amid the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (Photo by Liao Pan/China News Service via Getty Images)

The American economy had its worst quarter on record this spring, as the country shut down in response to the coronavirus pandemic. 

SEE ALSO: Another 6.6 Million Americans File for Unemployment Claims

Gross Domestic Product fell by 9.5 percent, quarter-over-quarter, in the second quarter, and by 32.9 percent compared with the same period last year, according to numbers released by the Department of Commerce on Thursday. 

In dollar amounts, GDP shrank by $1.8 trillion in the second quarter, for a total of $17.2 trillion.

The news comes as the number of new unemployment claims filed rose for the second week in a row, and with the expanded unemployment benefits from the coronavirus stimulus package set to expire Friday. 

There were 1.43 million unemployment claims filed during the week that ended July 25, according to the Department of Labor, following a week when 1.4 million unemployment claims were filed, which marked the first increase since April when the number of unemployment claims peaked at 6.9 million. 

Unemployment in June stood at 11.1 percent, down from the 14.4 percent peak in April, according to the Department of Labor. 

The numbers reflect the extended shutdowns across the nation, the bulk of which occurred during the second quarter, during which most businesses closed, spending contracted, and millions of people lost their jobs. As the country reopens, some of those numbers are expected to rebound, but with ongoing outbreaks in many states, any rebound is likely to remain uneven and uncertain. 

,
Jeff Bezos.
Retail
National

Amazon’s Income Doubles in Q2, Fueled by Pandemic Shopping

By Chava Gourarie
The site at 2021 Rosecrans Avenue is fully entitled for approximately 275,000 square feet of Class A creative office space, as well as a 66,000-square-foot studio and production building, and 7,000 square feet of retail.
Sales  ·  Development Rights
Los Angeles

Boston Properties Takes 50 Percent Stake in El Segundo Office and Studio Development

By Greg Cornfield
608-618 T Street NW
Sales  ·  Residential
Washington DC

Newly Built DC Apartments Trade for $49M

By Keith Loria