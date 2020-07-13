Founded in 2007, I-LUMINOSITY is nationally revolutionizing the LED lighting industry. As a manufacturer of LED lighting, sensors & controls, and their latest line of UV-GC lighting, I-LUMINOSITY is dedicated to service, working with businesses from Fortune 500 Companies to small businesses of any size. I-LUMINOSITY takes care of your entire lighting plan from start to finish. Commercial Observer’s Partner Insights team sat down with Mike Aryeh, National Sales Director of I-Luminosity to discuss the benefits of LED lighting during these uncertain times.

Commercial Observer Partner Insights: How has I-Luminosity taken a front seat in providing innovating solutions to addressing public health concerns during the COVID-19 crisis?

Mike Aryeh: UV has been known and proved to kill germs and bacteria for 75 years although it was only recently introduced into the lighting industry due to the ongoing Pandemic. Our company immediately began working with scientists who are experts in microbiology to understand the logistics and parameters of how it operates and performs. Our engineers began working on the product’s design, performance, and guidelines to help combat the flow of the virus and bad microbes as a whole for any application. After several tests Harvard also looked at how the use of air conditioning and air borne bacteria and virus like Covid19, may be contributing to spikes in Coronavirus cases in the Southern states. According to Harvard Professor Nardel, “As people go indoors and the re-breathed air fraction goes up, the risk of infection is quite dramatic.” UV-C linear up/down fixture that provides standard LED lighting to the area and Provides UV-C strip up lighting thereby preventing possible irritation to the eye or skin. Our marketing team has added a UV lighting category on our website which will continue to be updated.

What green benefits are provided by LED lighting?

Aryeh: LED lighting outperforms its counterparts in illumination, LPW, hours of operation, energy costs, maintenance costs, and is much safer once installed due to less heat output. Our fixtures come with a 7 year warranty which is more than the standard warranty in the industry. We’ve had products installed almost 10 years ago with 85,000+ hours on them and the performance and illumination hasn’t diminished at all. The amount saved in energy costs within a few months paid for the fixtures themselves. Many new guidelines and laws put into place will only certify a building as energy efficient with LED products.

Why is LED lighting an attractive solution for commercial real estate owners and how is i-Luminosity assisting them in the midst of a recession?

Aryeh: For commercial real estate owners, there are numerous codes that need to be met. One of them is energy codes, which can be a tough standard to meet especially in NYC as the laws are stricter. One of our most unique services we offer is our comparison chart which is composed of the original spec’d items vs i-Luminosity products. With our wide array of products and dedicated team we not only save our clients money but also time as we go the distance to meet different projects requirements. Our business model is to sell directly from our factory to the end user, eliminating extra costs and potential issues. We handle everything from production to being in contact with the onsite project managers and this ensures a smooth lighting experience. We spare no expense to be sure we fulfill our clients requirements, and a long term partnership is what we strive to achieve. We are your one stop shop for all your lighting and control needs.