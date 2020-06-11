Med Tech Firm and Healthcare Investment Company Sign Deals in Midtown

A pair of healthcare-related tenants have inked 30,000 square feet of leases at RXR Realty’s Helmsley Building on Park Avenue and 75 Rockefeller Plaza, Commercial Observer has learned.

Chicago-based medical technology firm Tempus Labs signed a 22,700-square-foot lease on the ninth floor of the 35-story Helmsley Building at 230 Park Avenue, between East 45th and East 46th Streets, according to information from RXR. Asking rent in the five-year lease was $75 per square foot.

Jordan Berger represented RXR in-house, along with Newmark Knight Frank’s Brian Waterman, Scott Klau, Erik Harris, Zachary Weil and Cole Gendels. CBRE’s Todd Lippman, Jared Isaacson and Alice Fair represented Tempus.

“The fact that we were able to attract a technology tenant of Tempus‘ caliber in such a challenging leasing environment underscores the power of 230 Park Avenue’s attractive location, the building’s new modern infrastructure and the high-end, creative finishes of its new build outs,” Klau said in a statement.

And Essex Woodland Healthcare Partners, a private equity firm that invests in healthcare companies, leased 7,500 square feet on the 17th floor of 75 Rockefeller Plaza, between West 51st and West 52nd Streets. Asking rent in the 10-year lease was in the mid-to-high $90s per square foot.

Daniel Birney and Alexandra Budd handled the transaction for RXR in-house, along with Cushman & Wakefield’s Bruce Mosler, Tara Stacom, and Ethan Silverstein. NKF’s Josh Friedman and Cooper Weisman represented the tenant.