Ditto Residential Promotes Dan Roth to President

Ditto Residential, a real estate development firm in Washington, D.C., focused on high quality, design-driven development, has appointed Dan Roth as its new president, effective June 15, according to the company.

“I’m most excited about helping set our team up for success, so that each member of the team feels empowered and can grow personally and professionally in a way that’s mutually beneficial for the individual and the larger team,” Roth told Commercial Observer. “We’ve assembled an incredible team of talented and passionate people at Ditto that I’m extremely excited about the opportunity to work with and to lead. They make our office and my job an amazing experience each day.”

Roth has been with the company for seven years, originally coming on board as development manager. He was most recently vice president of development.

In his new role, Roth will continue working closely with Martin Ditto, company founder and CEO, helping to grow all verticals across the company, bringing the collective vision to market and expanding the pipeline and existing portfolio of properties.

“Dan brings an exceptional level of organizational, operational and management skills to lead this company during a time of growth and incredible capacity for creativity,” Ditto said in a prepared release. “He has helped shape the company into the leading urban design and real estate development firm it is today and I am confident he will lead the strategic direction, performance and growth of our business during these unprecedented times.”

Since 2013, Roth has successfully established Ditto as a leading player in the co-living space, created an in-house management service vertical and expanded the company’s urban condo portfolio.

Looking ahead, he knows the landscape will be different due to COVID-19, but while spaces may change, he noted people will continue to value thoughtful, well-designed places to call their home.

“It is a unique time to say the least in the market,” he said. “Identifying potential development sites and opportunities to partner with aligned parties to expand our pipeline and properties under management are a top priority. We will also continue to push a number of remarkable projects towards delivery, including our beautiful Poet Place project at 9th and U Street NW and Watkins Alley on Capitol Hill.”