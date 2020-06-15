CBRE Hires Katie Mahon as Mid-Atlantic Retail Lead

CBRE has announced that Katie Mahon will join the firm as a retail leader and senior managing director for the firm’s Mid-Atlantic division, which consists of the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia markets.

Mahon, who started her career in CBRE’s New York office, made her return to the firm last week and is reporting directly to Mid-Atlantic division president Kyle Schoppmann.

A 20-year retail real estate veteran, Mahon previously served as senior managing director of strategy and operations for retail in the Americas at Cushman & Wakefield. She also directed retail operations for Cushman’s Tristate region.

“I’ve always admired CBRE and the firm’s overall investment in the retail sector,” Mahon told Commercial Observer. “When I learned about this opportunity, which would allow me to be back working with smart, forward-thinking leaders, who are supportive and collaborative—it was a no-brainer.”

Operating out of CBRE’s D.C. office, Mahon will oversee the firm’s retail operations and growth strategy throughout the Mid-Atlantic. She’ll also be charged with continuing to raise awareness of CBRE’s JV partnership with Streetsense, a multidisciplinary design and strategy firm specializing in retail, restaurant, hospitality, and real estate solutions.

“My previous role [at C&W] was in retail strategy and operations covering the Americas,” she said. “I learned about multiple tier one and tier two markets, and it gave me the insight and deep understanding for what it would take to invest and grow both the brokers and the business.”

According to Mahon, the first few weeks at a new job are about getting an understanding for the people, the landscape and the overall business.

“I will be taking the time to meet with our CBRE Mid-Atlantic retail team to talk about what’s working and what can be improved upon, in order to put a strategy together and work collaboratively to take the business to the next level,” she said.