CBRE announced today that it has been named the exclusive leasing agent by Himmel + Meringoff Properties for 525 West 57th Street. Located in the Columbus Circle neighborhood, 525 West 57th Street offers both proximity to Midtown’s prominent commercial districts and space for a wide variety of uses.

525 West 57th Street’s combination of physical versatility and flexible M1-5 zoning accommodates all types of uses, from both traditional and creative offices to life science R&D laboratories. To bolster the existing benefits, Himmel + Meringoff is completing a new lobby designed by Dan Shannon of MdeAS as well as base building renovations that include new operable windows, modernized elevators and upgrades to HVAC systems.

The CBRE team of Mary Ann Tighe, David Stockel, Arkady Smolyansky, Reeves McCall and Brett Shannon will spearhead the leasing campaign on behalf of the owner, which includes 200,000 square feet of available space with expansive, open, and efficient side-core floor plates. Each floor spans 50,000 square feet, is accessible from multiple lobbies, and can naturally divide to 14,000 square feet and 36,000 square feet. As a result, tenants of 525 West 57th Street can achieve a full-floor feel and presence at three different sizes. Beyond the floor plates, companies will be drawn to 525 West 57th Street’s aesthetic, which features concrete floors, new windows, ceiling heights that exceed 12 feet, and architectural details like mushroom columns.

“525 West 57th Street is a multifaceted property equipped with robust physical characteristics and infrastructure that can support a wide range of users,” said CBRE’s Mary Ann Tighe. “From growing technology companies to biotech users, 525 West 57th Street provides the framework from which companies can thrive.”

525 West 57th Street meets the physical criteria that are often elusive to identify for the most demanding space users. The building is located within the M1-5 zoning district and features live load capacity of 120 pounds per square foot, electrical capacity of 10-plus watts per square foot and back-up generator capacity. Himmel + Meringoff has retained Richmond Group, MKDA, and BAM Architecture to develop buildings systems and architectural plans to meet the needs of life science tenants as well as more traditional users.

525 West 57th Street is already home to prominent laboratory users, most notably LabCorp and the Tisch MS Research Center of New York run by Dr. Saud Sadiq, which recently signed a long-term lease extension and is constructing a vivarium to support their lab operations and research. Beyond that, International Flavors & Fragrances recently finished a full renovation of its space to house both its lab and office operations.

As more tenants focus on controlling access to their premises, 525 West 57th Street provides multiple access points on 57th and 58th Streets. Ground floor space on 57th Street can be allocated to an incoming tenant as a private lobby, providing the ability to create a building-within-a-building for a single tenant. Additionally, a 32,000 rentable square foot private garage with access from both 57th Street & 58th Street and direct connectivity to the second floor is available. Further, two-drive-in freight elevators accessible on 57th Street service all floors in the west portion of the building. These access points could be used to support typical office use or as a primary function of a different business such as last-mile delivery.

All tenants at 525 West 57th Street are offered discounted access to the extensive amenities collection and fitness center at the nearby Mercedes Club, offering a full fitness center, basketball courts, and both indoor and outdoor pools, among other features.