Starwood JV Acquires Development Site Near DC’s Nationals Park

A joint venture between Starwood Capital Group and Jefferson Apartment Group has acquired 1319 South Capitol Street SW, a 30,357-square-foot development site in Washington, D.C., for $31.5 million, in a deal first reported by Bisnow.

The new owners are expected to break ground on a 320-unit multifamily building at the site, which sits across from Nationals Park, according to Jefferson. The owners obtained a $20.5 million acquisition loan through Starwood, public records show. Construction is expected to begin in March 2021.

The sellers were a partnership of Ronald D. Paul Companies and Altus Realty Partners.

The sellers originally acquired the site in 2015 for $11 million, with plans to build The Warring, an 11-story, 220,000-square-foot mixed-use development. The project, designed in an “L” shape wrapping around six rowhomes, would have included approximately 200 units, according to Ronald D. Paul Companies’ website.

The development site is situated on the edge of the opportunity zone tract that covers Buzzard Point, and is walking distance to the Navy Yard Metro station.