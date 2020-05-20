Starwood JV Acquires Development Site Near DC’s Nationals Park

By May 20, 2020 6:03 pm
reprints
1319 South Capitol St. SW
Rendering of original plans for 1319 South Capitol St. SW. Rendering: By Altus Realty Partners

A joint venture between Starwood Capital Group and Jefferson Apartment Group has acquired 1319 South Capitol Street SW, a 30,357-square-foot development site in Washington, D.C., for $31.5 million, in a deal first reported by Bisnow.

SEE ALSO: IRA Capital Buys SoCal Medical Office for $38M

The new owners are expected to break ground on a 320-unit multifamily building at the site, which sits across from Nationals Park, according to Jefferson. The owners obtained a $20.5 million acquisition loan through Starwood, public records show. Construction is expected to begin in March 2021.

The sellers were a partnership of Ronald D. Paul Companies and Altus Realty Partners

The sellers originally acquired the site in 2015 for $11 million, with plans to build The Warring, an 11-story, 220,000-square-foot mixed-use development. The project, designed in an “L” shape wrapping around six rowhomes, would have included approximately 200 units, according to Ronald D. Paul Companies’ website.

The development site is situated on the edge of the opportunity zone tract that covers Buzzard Point, and is walking distance to the Navy Yard Metro station.

, , , , , ,
St. Joseph Hospital of Orange is the third largest non-profit health system in the country.
Sales  ·  Commercial
California

IRA Capital Buys SoCal Medical Office for $38M

By Greg Cornfield
Macy's Logo
Design + Construction  ·  Sales
Washington DC

Cushman & Wakefield Shopping Ballston Macy’s

By Keith Loria
Rubin Isak and Lev Kimyagarov.
Sales
New York City

New Development-Focused Brokerage Looks to Grow Team

By Chava Gourarie