MakeOffices Taps Jeffrey Langdon as New CEO

MakeOffices, a Washington, D.C.-based coworking firm, has named Jeffrey Langdon as its new CEO effective immediately, the company said.

Additionally, Josh White, who was MakeOffices’ managing director, has been promoted to chief operating officer.

“COVID-19 is accelerating changes in the office industry that might have taken 10 years and crushed those behavioral changes into the next three,” Langdon told Commercial Observer. “This is the best possible time, when status quo is challenged, for companies and owners to go deeper into using flexible workplace solutions to help them operate effectively. I am looking forward to leading MakeOffices into this future where flexible workplace products are even more relevant to the challenges ahead.”

Before joining the company, Langton founded management consulting firm Adaptive Office Resources and led CommonGrounds Workplace, a San Diego-based flexible office company, on its expansion. He’s also had stints at CBRE, Rosemont Realty and Parkway Properties.

Having held leadership roles in a variety of real estate sectors and in the tech start-up world, Langdon said he has first-hand knowledge of the occupancy challenges businesses face, as well as the limitations the traditional asset owners have in solving for these challenges.

“We believe strongly that a first-rate operator like MakeOffices can help to bridge some of these gaps,” Langdon said. “Combining these experiences gives me the advantage to move quickly with confidence toward solving some of these issues—once everyone returns to the workplace.”

MakeOffices has nine locations in the Greater Washington area, plus three each in Chicago and Philadelphia.

Among his initial plans are deploying programs for larger enterprise companies who may be interested in flexible workplaces, as well as preparing the company in the wake of COVID-19.

“We will be retrofitting some of our existing spaces to reflect changes in how people will need to be protected from COVID-type exposures,” Langdon said. “I also foresee companies increasing their use of flexible workspaces rather than committing to traditional office leases to take advantage of flexible terms and offering an alternative to supplement working from home.”

He noted the company has been fortunate that most of its customers have stuck with MakeOffices during this challenging time.

“The whole team is working very hard to fine-tune our post-COVID plans enabling member businesses, when they are able to, safely return back to work,” Langdon said. “I also hope to be able to roll out office products and services our existing customers are asking for, and are helpful in support of owners toward improving their asset yield and performance.”