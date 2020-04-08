God’s Love We Deliver Gets Free Temp Space in One Soho Square

Stellar Management is giving free short-term space in One Soho Square to nonprofit meal delivery service God’s Love We Deliver, which has been overwhelmed by requests during the coronavirus pandemic in New York City.

The organization, which has its five-year-old headquarters across the street at 166 Avenue of the Americas, will take over 5,000 square feet on the seventh floor of the 13-story 233 Spring Street. God’s Love will use the space to pack and store 50 pallets of nonperishable food to deliver to 4,500 people living with serious chronic illnesses like HIV/AIDS, COPD, cancer, renal failure and Alzheimer’s disease. The floor will offer access to freight elevators and loading docks, where the organization’s 50 cargo vans will pick up the pallets and ferry them to people in need.

Luke Whitman, an assistant project manager at Stellar, said that God’s Love negotiated a 10-day license agreement for the space that will begin on April 13.

“Stellar didn’t hesitate at the opportunity to help out a charitable organization, especially our neighbor in the Hudson Square area,” said Whitman. “I’m sure Stellar would consider extending or drafting up a new license agreement if god’s love had some other projects come to the forefront.”

Whitman handled the deal in-house for the landlord. Erik Cooper of Quantierra, who represented God’s Love in the deal, said that the group looked at other spaces in the outer boroughs but they were more difficult for volunteers to get to.

He noted that he was “able to get God’s Love into a space that was perfect for them logistically.”

Stellar and Imperium Capital co-own the two-building One Soho Square development, which also includes the 15-story 161 Avenue of the Americas. Other tenants in the project include Juul Labs, Flatiron Health and CVS.