CRC Supports Local Restaurants with Eat Local Stimulus Program

In an effort to help local restaurants, Baltimore-based Continental Realty Corporation has launched its own stimulus program, “Eat Local,” to benefit the firm’s 300-plus nationwide team members, according to the company.

“As we watched the COVID-19 crisis unfold, we have been searching for a creative way to support our dedicated employees, as well as generate additional business for the local restaurant industry that is solely in need,” Crystal Frey, CRC’s senior vice president, human resources, told Commercial Observer. “This stimulus program aligns with our corporate mission to build relationships, act with integrity, reward loyalty and make a meaningful difference in the local community.”

Last week, CRC’s “Eat Local” program was launched to also help those eateries situated near its portfolio throughout Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

According to Frey, CRC team members are encouraged to patronize restaurants and will be reimbursed after their purchase, with a limit of $200 in total expenditures by May 15. The restaurant does not need to be within the CRC portfolio of retail centers.

“The response from our team members has been tremendous and they have shown their gratitude for the program and the company,” Frey said. “We are emphasizing the need to practice social distancing during their participation.”

With restaurants reduced to handling carry out and curbside orders, Frey encourages other companies to follow CRC’s lead to minimize the disruption impacting both locally-owned and nationally-operated locations.

CRC owns nearly 50 retail, commercial office and multifamily properties throughout the Maryland, D.C. and Virginia region including North Ripley Apartments in Alexandria, Va.; King Street Walgreens in Leesburg, Va.; Dobbin Center in Columbia. Md.; Governors Commons in Glen Burnie, Md.; Padonia Village in Timonium, Md., and Park Plaza in Severna Park, Md.

Tom Bosley, maintenance supervisor for Ridge Garden Apartments in Parkville, Md., was one of the first to take advantage of the offer and stopped at Cheezy’s Pizza in nearby Towson for dinner.

“I am extremely happy to support my local restaurants during these difficult times, and a big thank you goes out to my employer for encouraging people to Eat Local,” Bosley said in a prepared release. “CRC is encouraging team members to treat families, friends, front line workers or first responders with the $200 they are providing us. The choice is mine and I am feeling very thankful and grateful.”