UBS Closes $29M CMBS Loan on Connecticut Retail Asset 

While many were losing their heads this week and the market was in freefall, some loans continued to close—and on retail assets, no less.

The Naugatuck Valley Shopping Center in Waterbury, Conn., landed a $29 million CMBS refinance from UBS, in a deal that closed late Monday.

Newmark Knight Frank’s Dustin Stolly, Jordan Roeschlaub, Nick Scribani and Chris Kramer negotiated the debt on behalf of New Jersey-based borrower Lexington Realty International.

The 383,000-square-foot grocery-anchored retail center—at 950 Wolcott Street—was built in 2001 and is roughly 98 percent anchored, and leased to a variety of tenants including Walmart, Stop & Shop, Comcast and Weight Watchers.

Walmart and Stop & Shop have both made substantial improvements to their spaces recently, with the latter tenant undertaking a $2 million renovation plan.

“This property contains a diversified roster of tenants,” Stolly said in prepared remarks. “The recent extension by Stop & Shop demonstrates the property’s strategic location and importance to the regional retail community.”

There’s uncertainty and volatility felt by all participants in the debt capital markets this week as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with retail and hospitality assets being hardest hit and several retailers shuttering in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“By working in close partnership with UBS and the sponsorship, we were able to close a very attractive loan during a very uncertain time.” added Roeschlaub.

An official at UBS declined to comment.