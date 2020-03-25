Two Tech Companies Move Into Durst’s 1155 Sixth Avenue 

Two tech companies are relocating within Midtown to the Durst Organization’s 1155 Avenue of the Americas, the landlord announced.

Blockchain company R3 has signed a 10-year lease for 17,246 square feet at the granite-clad property, located between West 44th and West 45th Streets. The firm is relocating from 11 West 42nd Street and will occupy the 34th floor of the 41-story building.

Check Point Software Technologies signed a five-year lease for 9,663 square feet on a portion of the 25th floor, and will relocate from 500 Fifth Avenue, across the street from Bryant Park.

Leo Paytas of Newark Knight Frank represented R3, and Waite Buckley of Vicus Partners represented Check Point. Durst was represented in-house by Tom Bow, Rocco Romeo and Tanya Grimaldo. Asking rent on the floors leased was $95 and $110 per square foot, according to the landlord.

The building recently underwent a $130 million capital improvement program which included a new lobby and windows, a rooftop pavillion, and other tenant goodies.

Earlier this year, staffing firm Indeed.com signed a 44,277-square-foot lease at the property, Commercial Observer reported at the time. Other tenants at the 790,000-square-foot property include Take 2 Interactive, brokerage Keller Williams and accounting firm BKD.

“We are excited to welcome software companies R3 and Check Point to 1155 Avenue of the Americas, where they join the growing list of creative and innovative tenants that are transforming Sixth Avenue and Bryant Park,” Durst president Jonathan Durst said in a prepared statement.