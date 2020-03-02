While the Gold Coast of New Jersey has long been a hotspot for commercial industry and transit-oriented lifestyle options, Mack-Cali has redefined what it means to work, play, shop and dine along the Hudson River. From Harborside to Port Imperial, Mack-Cali’s vision for the New Jersey waterfront as an urban-suburban destination for culture and business has yielded the arrival of major national brands like Whole Foods and massive renovation projects. The transformation of the waterfront under their vision is a case study on placemaking in a highly coveted real estate market.

Mack-Cali invested $75 million to reimagine and transform Harborside, a mixed-use location for commuters and cutting edge companies, into a buzzing cultural district. By delivering significant upgrades to existing office buildings including lobby upgrades and amenity spaces, as well as the addition of new residential offerings, public infrastructure improvements, and a plethora of lifestyle offerings including District Kitchen, Jersey City’s first-ever food hall comprised of local vendors, Mack-Cali continues to elevate the Harborside neighborhood and attract area professionals and new residents along with visitors and avid foodies to its plazas.

The impending arrival of Whole Foods’ northeast headquarters, as well as a nearly 48,000-square-foot retail location has further cemented Harborside as a magnet for national brands. Harborside Atrium also plays host to weekly community events, such as fashion shows, book signings, food and spirits festivals, various local goods markets and expos, dance competitions, tech meetups, and more. The newly opened cocktail lounge, Manny’s, inside the Atrium is a combination bar, event space, and lounge — ideal for happy hour and corporate meetups alike. Additionally, Harborside’s outdoor Lutze Beer Garden offers craft beers, cocktails, dining, games and exceptional views of the New York City skyline.

This strategically positioned beacon on the Gold Coast offers unparalleled access to Manhattan, serving as an extension of one of the world’s leading finance and tech markets. Harborside is a main thoroughfare for New York Metro transportation, supplying locals and commuters with access to the Exchange Place PATH station, the Harborside Light Rail station, and a NY Waterway ferry terminal that gets you to Manhattan in minutes.

101 Hudson Street in Harborside is another prime example of Mack-Cali’s ability to revitalize Class A office space. Soaring 42 stories and totaling 1.25 million square feet, 101 Hudson is meeting the needs of area companies and welcoming popular retail and restaurant concepts to its ground floor. Celebrated architect Dan Shannon of MdeAS is leading the design of the lobby while TPG Architecture will be creating a suite of amenities for office workers spread across the entire 17th floor of the building, which include meeting spaces, communal lounge areas, an outdoor terrace and kitchen space.

Mack-Cali has also incorporated elevated living into its Jersey City portfolio. The Charlotte is a mixed-use project comprised of residential, retail, a public school facility, and a public park. The development features 750 residential homes, some with private terraces, and an impressive amenity package spanning 50,000 square feet with pet grooming, fitness center, golf simulator, sky terrace, and more. The 35,557-square-foot public school will sit adjacent to the building, offering kindergarten and pre-K.

Further up north on the Gold Coast, the company continues to power the evolution of the Port Imperial region, most recently opening the luxury waterfront EnVue Hotel directly adjacent from the Port Imperial ferry terminal — yet another gateway to Midtown Manhattan, Wall Street, and the World Financial Center. EnVue’s ten stories and over 25,000 square feet of space, along with its six dedicated event rooms, can accommodate 812 people for meetings and conventions, and also boasts the 15,000-square-foot skyline rooftop.

Complementing Port Imperial’s large commercial construction boom are two luxury apartment communities, The Capstone and RiverHouse 9, due to be delivered in 2020. Both apartments feature over 300 units with stunning views of the Hudson River and the Manhattan skyline, a full suite of lifestyle amenities, and access to both the ferry and the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail. The Capstone will also have approximately 25,000 square feet of retail space and parking. Combined with the development of upscale residential offerings, Mack-Cali’s placemaking abilities remain unmatched and unrivaled along the Gold Coast of the Hudson River.

As Mack-Cali continues its mission to re-imagine and re-inspire the communities along the Gold Coast, its transformation of this sought-after market will continue to yield standard-setting workplaces, retail hubs, living communities and cultural destinations throughout 2020 and beyond.