coronavirus new yorkers
Design + Construction  ·  Leases
New York City

NYC Real Estate Braces for Major Disruptions ss Coronavirus Circles the Globe

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
The 260,000-square-foot office at 1960 East Grand Avenue in El Segundo.
Leases  ·  Sales
Los Angeles

Office Rents Jump in LA’s El Segundo Amid Wave of Trades

By Greg Cornfield