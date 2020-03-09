REBNY Appoints Three Women to Its Leadership Team

The Real Estate Board of New York added two new positions, and three women to their leadership team, the group announced.

Sandhya Espitia will be RENBY’s first chief operating officer, after serving three years as deputy senior vice president of brokerage services. Prior to joining REBNY, she was an executive at the International Council of Shopping Centers. In her new role, Espitia will oversee REBNY’s membership, administrative and technology departments, as well as brokerage services.

Beth Miller is joining REBNY from Development Counsellors International and will fill the newly created position of chief communications and marketing officer. Miller has previously run communications for Skanska’s development arm in the United States, and was press secretary for the New York City Department of Consumer Affairs.

Mckenna Warren, who has led REBNY’s commercial brokerage division for the past two years, will replace Espitia as senior vice president of brokerage services. In her new position, she’ll oversee REBNY’s efforts for both commercial and residential brokers.

“As the landscape within the real estate industry continues to evolve, so does REBNY,” the group’s president James Whelan, said in a prepared statement. “The addition of these highly talented individuals to our leadership team will not only help us improve our organization, but they will also help us tackle the challenges our communities are facing.”