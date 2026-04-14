Capital Markets

Fisher Brothers Taps Former RFR Holding Exec Jonathan Frey to Lead Capital Markets

By April 14, 2026 4:51 pm
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Jonathan Frey.
Jonathan Frey. PHOTO: Courtesy Fisher Brothers

Jonathan Frey, formerly head of debt capital markets at RFR Holding, joined Fisher Brothers in late March as the firm’s new managing director of capital markets.

Frey has been tasked with advancing the firm’s capital markets strategy and supporting its continued portfolio growth. Fisher Brothers owns and operates commercial, residential and experiential retail assets in New York City., Las Vegas, Miami and Washington, D.C. The company recently secured $117.5 million to refinance a newly completed multifamily building in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

SEE ALSO: Manhattan Sees Strongest Quarter of Property Sales Since 2021: Report

Fisher’s $6.1 billion assets under management span more than 1,500 multifamily units and $1.4 billion worth of new developments since 2014, per its website. 

Frey joins the firm after a more than three-year stint at RFR Holding, preceded by lengthy tenures at Pyramid Management Group and Morgan Stanley. Throughout his career, Frey has led billions of dollars in financing transactions across multiple asset classes, according to Fisher Brothers. 

Frey’s arrival will be quickly followed by that of Kent Williams, Fisher Brothers’ new chief accounting officer. Williams is due to join the firm this month from his previous role as controller at East End Capital.

Kent Williams.
Kent Williams. PHOTO: Courtesy Fisher Brothers

Williams will oversee Fisher Brothers’ accounting, financial reporting and controls functions across business lines as chief accounting officer. Prior to working at East End, Williams held a series of senior finance and accounting roles at Silverstein Properties.

“We are pleased to welcome Jonathan and Kent to the Fisher Brothers team,” Ken Fisher, partner at Fisher Brothers, said in a statement. “Jonathan’s capital markets perspective and Kent’s operational discipline will serve to strengthen our team at a time when execution and adaptability matter most. As we continue to grow and evolve, their experience will be instrumental in expanding our capabilities and generating more long-term value.”

RFR Holding and East End Capital did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.

Jonathan Frey, Ken Fisher, Kent Williams, People Moves, East End Capital, Fisher Brothers, RFR Holding
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