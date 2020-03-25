MIPIM Cancels on Cannes in June, Moves to Paris

The annual MIPIM conference in Cannes, France is being rescheduled and moved to Paris, the organizer announced.

SEE ALSO: CBRE Report Projects 3 Million Job Losses

The planned four-day conference, which had already been rescheduled from March to June in light of the coronavirus outbreak, will now be a two-day summit in Paris and will take place in September, organizer Reed MIDEM announced. There will also be a virtual component, called MIPIM Connect, that will launch this April to help connect real estate professionals.

The next MIPIM conference in Cannes will be in March of 2021, the organizer announced.

“It is clear that holding a large MIPIM tradeshow in Cannes in June is not feasible given the rapid spread, devastating impact and uncertain evolution of the virus,” said Filippo Rean, of Reed MIDEM, in an email to members and attendees.

Over 25,000 people were expected to attend the original MIPIM conference this year, and speakers at the event included Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and the former president of France, Nicolas Sarkozy.

“Together with our partners in Cannes, we look forward to welcoming everyone back to Cannes in March 2021 for an excellent MIPIM and, in the meantime, we hope people stay connected and, above all, safe,” MIPIM director Ronan Vaspart said in the email.

The conference had originally been scheduled to take place from March 10 to 13 at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, and was rescheduled earlier this month to take place from June 2 to 5 at the same location, as Commercial Observer reported.