Crossfit Gym Relocates in East Williamsburg

Brooklyn fitness chain CrossFit Outbreak plans to relocate its East Williamsburg outpost, the brokers on the deal told Commercial Observer.

SEE ALSO: Chelsea Piers Opening Field House and Fitness Outpost at Pacific Park

The crossfit gym has inked a 10-year deal for 2,500 square feet in a warehouse at 289 Frost Street, between Morgan and Kingsland Avenues, according to Worth Property Group’s Lauren Curcio and Jill Pescatore. Asking rent in the deal was $32 per square foot on a triple-net lease. It will relocate down the street from 208 Frost Street.

Pescatore said that she’d gotten the chain a bigger space with a lower rent on a longer term lease. The gym hopes to open April 1, but coronavirus-related restrictions may delay the opening date.

Crossfit Outbreak also has locations in South Williamsburg, Clinton Hill, Bed-Stuy and Bushwick.

Curcio and Pescatore represented both the landlord and the tenant in the transaction.

“They’re building [out the space] like crazy right now,” said Pescatore. “We’re just really excited to have them there, it’s a mutually beneficial deal on both sides. The area is really happening with Brooklyn Steel and the brewery. It’s an up and coming area and a great way for them to expand and serve the community.”