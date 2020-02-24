Lux Lighting Opens Outpost in Industry City

The Los Angeles-based Lux Lighting is moving into Industry City, joining a roster of media and production companies in the Sunset Park campus, Commercial Observer has learned.

SEE ALSO: Apple Makes It Official at 11 Penn Plaza

The lighting company signed a 2,059-square-foot lease at 88 35th Street, according to information from Industry City. Its new space will serve as its administrative offices, as well as a warehouse for equipment and rentals, and a service center for customers.

Asking rents at the property range from $15 to $40 per square foot, per Industry City.

This will be Lux Lighting’s first location in New York. “We knew that our expansion to Industry City would be a natural next step, and look forward to being a part of its distinct ecosystem of innovative businesses,” said Michael Bauman, co-founder of Lux Lighting, in a prepared statement. “We are thrilled to continue our growth with Industry City, and to provide our cinema lighting solutions to the greater New York City area.”

Lux Lighting chose its spot in order to be located above the audio-visual company AbelCine, which has a large equipment warehouse and serves as a hub for other production companies in Industry City, per a representative of the development.

Lux Lighting joins other media and production tenants at Industry City like Buck Productions, Conde Nast, and FilmRise.

Its new space will provide uses for administrative offices, rental warehouse, equipment storage, repairs, and servicing, and have an in-house educational staff member to assist customers with their production needs.

Industry City’s in-house leasing team represented the landlords, a group that includes Jamestown and Belvedere Capital, and there were no tenant brokers, per Industry City. They did not provide the lease term.