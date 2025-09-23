The Hottest New Residential Developments Coming in 2026
The annual preview of the hottest new residential developments set to hit the market in 2026, showcasing the most exciting projects shaping the future of living.
Residential Developments
660 Lexington A Fresh Take On Classic New York
660 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10022
Introducing Southend Lofts, a Hoboken Original
38 Jackson Street Hoboken, NJ 07030
Experience THE 74
201 E 74th St New York, NY 10021
Grand Reveal: The Final Penthouses at Manhattan’s Best-Selling New Condominium
520 Fifth Avenue New York, NY 10036
Featured Partners
Rybak Development
RYBAK Development is a leading NYC real estate development and construction firm, specializing in commercial and mixed-use developments built from the ground up, which include some of the most notable new 30,000-200,000 SF condominiums and rental developments across the New York City metropolitan area. To date, the firm has acquired, developed, built and managed over 2.4 million SF of habitable space. The team consists of leading professionals in marketing, design, engineering, self-performing construction and property management. Their in-depth knowledge and expertise, along with a mutual pride for the RYBAK Development standard, enables the firm to hold a leading position in the real estate market.
Southend Lofts
The 74
FIVE TWENTY FIFTH AVENUE
