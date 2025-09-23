Residential Header f28cd9 Residential

The Hottest New Residential Developments Coming in 2026

The annual preview of the hottest new residential developments set to hit the market in 2026, showcasing the most exciting projects shaping the future of living.

Residential Developments

660 LEX EXTERIOR Front Door Residential
Rybak Development

660 Lexington A Fresh Take On Classic New York

660 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10022

SOUTHEND Hero Credit VUW Residential
VUWSTUDIO www.vuwstudio.com

Introducing Southend Lofts, a Hoboken Original

38 Jackson Street Hoboken, NJ 07030

MEDIUM RES 250423 EJ the74 fl26 0859 Residential
Evan Joseph Images A rendering of Grand Penn Community Alliance’s proposed renovation of Penn Station.

Experience THE 74

201 E 74th St New York, NY 10021

520 FIFTH RESIDENTIAL TERRACE NORTH NIGHT JPEG Residential
Binyan Studios A rendering of Flagler House condo at 3705 South Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, Fla.

Grand Reveal: The Final Penthouses at Manhattan’s Best-Selling New Condominium

520 Fifth Avenue New York, NY 10036

Featured Partners

RYBAK Development is a leading NYC real estate development and construction firm, specializing in commercial and mixed-use developments built from the ground up, which include some of the most notable new 30,000-200,000 SF condominiums and rental developments across the New York City metropolitan area. To date, the firm has acquired, developed, built and managed over 2.4 million SF of habitable space. The team consists of leading professionals in marketing, design, engineering, self-performing construction and property management. Their in-depth knowledge and expertise, along with a mutual pride for the RYBAK Development standard, enables the firm to hold a leading position in the real estate market.

Southend Lofts

The 74

FIVE TWENTY FIFTH AVENUE

