Why did the chicken cross the continent? To get to new customers on the other side.

Popular fast-casual grilled chicken restaurant El Pollo Loco has signed a lease to open its first-ever East Coast location in New York City, Commercial Observer has learned.

El Pollo Loco signed a 10-year lease for 2,400 square feet at 37-07 82nd Street in Jackson Heights, Queens, according to tenant broker Ripco Real Estate. It is expected to open in 2027.

The asking rent was not disclosed, but the average asking rent for retail space in Jackson Heights ranges between $45 and $65 per square foot, according to data from RI Manhattan Realty.

Dillon Ross and Jon Paul Pirraglia from Ripco represented the tenant in this deal.

“Bringing El Pollo Loco to New York City marks a defining moment for the brand as it expands into one of the country’s most dynamic retail and restaurant markets,” Ross said in a statement. “Jackson Heights offers the exceptional foot traffic, diverse customer base and neighborhood energy that make it an ideal location for El Pollo Loco’s first East Coast restaurant.”

Anthony Pastecchi from Kent Realty represented the landlord, Hampton Associates, in the deal. El Pollo Loco’s new spot will be in the ground-floor retail space along 82nd Street, which was previously occupied by Burger King.

“We’re excited to welcome El Pollo Loco to Jackson Heights for its first East Coast location,” Pastecchi said in a statement. “The neighborhood’s strong pedestrian traffic, diverse community and thriving retail environment make it an ideal fit for the brand’s New York City debut.”

The chain restaurant, which did not immediately respond to CO’s request for comment, is best known for its Mexican-style grilled chicken. El Pollo Loco has nearly 500 locations across the West Coast, including in California, Arizona, Colorado, Louisiana, Nevada, Texas and Utah.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.