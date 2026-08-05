Brookfield Asset Management Raises Record $77B

Brookfield Asset Management raised a record $77 billion in the second quarter of 2026, bringing its assets under management to more than $1 trillion, the investment firm reported in an earnings call Wednesday.

Year-to-date, the investor has brought in $98 billion, more than half of what Brookfield raised for all last year. It also deployed $21 billion this past quarter.

Brookfield’s seventh flagship private equity fund raised $6.7 billion during the quarter, while its sixth flagship infrastructure fund brought in $9.3 billion, putting both on pace to become the largest funds of their respective vintages.

The firm also secured $5 billion in commitments for its first AI Infrastructure Fund. In another AI-focused venture, Brookfield increased its financing framework with Bloom Energy for AI infrastructure power projects to $25 billion, up from the $5 billion commitment announced in October 2025.

“We can source and entitle power land, develop and operate large-scale AI factories, deliver behind-the-meter and baseload power, provide contracted compute, and pursue partnerships with some of the major stakeholders, including semiconductor players and hyperscalers,” said Sikander Rashid, Brookfield’s global head of AI infrastructure. “Not many firms can bring all of that together.”

On the real estate front, Brookfield also raised $4.3 billion across segment funds and deployed $5.2 billion, buying a privately held U.S. manufactured-home portfolio and the taking private of an outdoor industrial storage portfolio.

Brookfield also completed its purchase of Oaktree, buying the remaining 26 percent stake for about $3 billion. The move is meant to bolster Brookfield’s credit business.

“We really see the upside for that business is on the revenue front, the ability to include Oaktree into Brookfield’s broader distribution, product development, multi-asset programs with our largest partners,” said Brookfield CEO Connor Teskey, who assumed the position in February.

Net income grew to $1.17 billion this past quarter, almost double from a year prior, bringing the haul to just over $3 billion over the last 12 months.

Fee-related earnings, a measure to gauge the firm’s core profitability, climbed 20 percent year-over-year to $808 million. Distributable earnings, the cash generated that can be returned to shareholders, grew to $707 million, up by 15 percent year-over-year.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.