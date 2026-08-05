AI Song Maker Suno Takes 12K SF at 515 West 20th Street

We can discuss the ethics of artificial intelligence creating art all day long, but the fact is these companies aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, and they need office space.

Generative AI music platform Suno has taken 12,048 square feet across the fifth floor of 515 West 20th Street for its first New York City office, Commercial Observer has learned.

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Michael Segerman at Current Real Estate Advisors represented the landlord, Justin Amirian’s Eagle Point Properties, while Joseph Sipala from JLL represented Suno. JLL did not immediately respond to CO’s request for comment.

The asking rent and the length of the lease were not disclosed. However, asking rents at 515 West 20th Street are in the high $30s per square foot, CO previously reported. The seven-story West Chelsea building sits just west of the High Line, a short distance from the Hudson River.

“Some of the executives are tied to the area,” Segerman said of why Suno chose this space for its office. “They really like West Chelsea, and we’re also seeing a large influx of AI tenants moving into this pocket submarket of New York City. We signed another 6,000 square feet to another AI tenant in the building just just two weeks ago. So we’re seeing a lot of AI movement in the pocket of this submarket of West Chelsea.”

Suno did not immediately respond to CO’s request for comment. The AI company recently lost a copyright infringement lawsuit to the German licensing agency GEMA, according to Reuters. The verdict determined that Suno, which works by creating songs based on information users add to prompts, violated copyrights by processing songs by artists GEMA represents. The court ruled Suno will have to pay damages that have yet to be determined.

In June, AI firm Isara Laboratories took 6,009 square feet at the mixed-use building at 515 West 20th Street. The Fred Astaire Dance Studio is another tenant in the building, having signed a 3,258-square-foot office lease at the property May 1.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.